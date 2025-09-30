Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

