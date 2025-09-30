iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $141.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

