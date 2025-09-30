Mainsail Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 198.7% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,678 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 628,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,616,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 213.4% in the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 211.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 97,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 66,299 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $60.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.