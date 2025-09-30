Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Posts Earnings Results

Futura Medical (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Futura Medical had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.
Futura Medical Trading Down 6.8%
Shares of FUM opened at GBX 3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £10.88 million, a P/E ratio of 873.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.33. Futura Medical has a twelve month low of GBX 3.10 and a twelve month high of GBX 40.95.
Futura Medical Company Profile
