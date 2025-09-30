Vail Resorts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.22 (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.22 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th.

Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 109.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.6%.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $148.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $199.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $271.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

