Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Releases Earnings Results

Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Performance

MPL opened at GBX 1 on Tuesday. Mercantile Ports & Logistics has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.12.

Get Mercantile Ports & Logistics alerts:

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

(Get Free Report)

The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.