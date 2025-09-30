Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

