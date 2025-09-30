Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $217,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHX opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
