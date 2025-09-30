Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $217,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.