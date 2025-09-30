Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.8261.
Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research
Lam Research Stock Performance
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Lam Research Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lam Research
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.