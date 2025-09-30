Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.8261.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

