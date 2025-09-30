Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3%

Adobe stock opened at $359.42 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.