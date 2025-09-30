Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.
Adobe Trading Down 0.3%
Adobe stock opened at $359.42 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
