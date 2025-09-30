Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.19.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $36.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

