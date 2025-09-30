PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

