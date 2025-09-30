ANyONe Protocol Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.70 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,999,965 tokens. The official message board for ANyONe Protocol is anyone-protocol.medium.com. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,499,965.54041649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.41879044 USD and is up 10.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,183,958.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

