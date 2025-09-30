NuCypher Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $68.33 million and $304.89 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

