Astherus USDF (USDF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.95 Million

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Astherus USDF has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astherus USDF token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. Astherus USDF has a market cap of $366.28 million and $14.95 million worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Astherus USDF alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,896.50 or 0.99917428 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,019.34 or 0.99141107 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.66 or 0.00335129 BTC.

About Astherus USDF

Astherus USDF was first traded on April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 367,091,520 tokens. Astherus USDF’s official website is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex.

Astherus USDF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 362,329,981.46808818. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99841688 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,529,584.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astherus USDF using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astherus USDF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astherus USDF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.