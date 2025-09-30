Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 2,138,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after buying an additional 1,693,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.