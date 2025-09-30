Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Shares of CGUS opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

