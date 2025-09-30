Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of CGUS opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $39.76.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile
