Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1857 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 12.9% increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGBL opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,449,000 after acquiring an additional 993,022 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,536,000 after acquiring an additional 530,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 1,492,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,838,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,488,000 after buying an additional 791,376 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.