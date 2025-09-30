Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

