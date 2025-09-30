Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $382.99 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,284,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $382,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

