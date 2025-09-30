Campion Asset Management Sells 267 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Campion Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

