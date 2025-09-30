JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 3.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.