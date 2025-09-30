One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.8% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,501.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,394.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,340.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,828.33.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

