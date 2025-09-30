Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 5,738 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $119,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 187.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $694.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $708.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.52.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,865. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

