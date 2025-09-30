Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Posts Earnings Results

Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Animalcare Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 43.05%.

Animalcare Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LON:ANCR opened at GBX 240.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.69 and a beta of 0.55. Animalcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 202 and a 12-month high of GBX 305.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Animalcare Group Company Profile

