JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 2,123 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.11. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

