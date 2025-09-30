Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Stock Holdings Increased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

