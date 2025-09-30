Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $438,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.0%

AXON opened at $716.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $757.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.87. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $394.24 and a 12 month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total value of $672,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $87,394,261.50. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $34,408,816. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.