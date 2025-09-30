Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after buying an additional 2,121,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $273.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $286.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

