JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Acquired by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,759,000 after buying an additional 86,045,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,853 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,241 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,637 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

