Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7,002.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 422,801 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VWO opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.