Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

