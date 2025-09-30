Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pfizer Trading Up 0.3%
PFE opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America raised their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Qualcomm Is on Its Biggest Uptrend in 2 Years—Can It Continue?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.