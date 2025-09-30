Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America raised their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

