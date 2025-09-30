4,214 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF $ARKF Acquired by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,007,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after buying an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,391,000.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
