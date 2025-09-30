Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,982 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

