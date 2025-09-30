Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF is Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,765 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

