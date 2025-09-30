Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,503 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,583,000 after buying an additional 1,209,350 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,053,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,466,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,374,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

