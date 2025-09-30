Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,556 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,556 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.