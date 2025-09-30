Chicago Capital LLC Has $33.71 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $253.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

