BFI Infinity Ltd. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

BFI Infinity Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Moller Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 172.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 195,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 66,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of T opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.