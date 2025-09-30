Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,457,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 28,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 108,193.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average of $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.