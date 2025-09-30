Best Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Now – September 29th

Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global, and Marvell Technology are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares in companies that build, operate, and maintain the fundamental physical assets and systems—such as transportation networks (roads, bridges, airports), utilities (water, power, waste management), and communications infrastructure (cell towers, fiber-optic networks). These businesses typically operate under long-term contracts, regulated pricing, or natural monopolies, resulting in predictable cash flows and attractive dividend yields. Consequently, infrastructure stocks are often viewed as defensive investments that provide income stability and inflation protection for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

