Mainsail Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

