Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

