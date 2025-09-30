Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 0.4% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,807,000 after buying an additional 1,691,854 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after acquiring an additional 722,451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,060,000 after purchasing an additional 676,475 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

