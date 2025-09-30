iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2,783.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $158,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $364.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $366.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.