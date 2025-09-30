Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.6% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SCHD stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

