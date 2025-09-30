Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of QQQM opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.81. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $248.17.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

