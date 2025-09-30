iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802,724 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after buying an additional 46,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,364 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

