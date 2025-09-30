HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 175 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,381,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after buying an additional 264,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $27,300,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,864,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

